Mother, Boyfriend Interviewed After Death of One-Year-Old Girl in Conneaut, Ohio

Conneaut, Ohio Police are waiting for autopsy results in the death of a one-year-old girl.

Police suspect foul play in the death of Serenity Sutley.

The child was found unresponsive by her 22-year-old mother Saturday in their apartment at 530 Clark Street, according to investigators.

Neighbors said the mother banged on doors, screaming for someone to call 911 and help her baby, around 5:15 a.m.

Rescuers rushed the girl to Conneaut Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives looking for answers have been talking to the baby's mother and her 37-year-old boyfriend as they try to determine who was responsible.

No one has been charged in the death as of Sunday.

Police said the child's body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Cuyahoga County for the autopsy.

