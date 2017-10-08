Mother, Boyfriend Interviewed After Death of One-Year-Old Girl in Conneaut, Ohio

After five years of planning, work is finally set to start on a major revitalization project in Conneaut Lake. The $3.4 million project will be paid for through grants and private donations, without the need for a tax increase.More >>
After five years of planning, work is finally set to start on a major revitalization project in Conneaut Lake. The $3.4 million project will be paid for through grants and private donations, without the need for a tax increase.More >>
A man faces a dozen charges in an animal cruelty case in the City of Erie.More >>
A man faces a dozen charges in an animal cruelty case in the City of Erie.More >>
A local consumer researcher filed a complaint against Penelec to simplify the customer choice program, and is urging others to do the same.More >>
A local consumer researcher filed a complaint against Penelec to simplify the customer choice program, and is urging others to do the same.More >>
The Summit Township wife, whose husband is hospitalized and facing charges after an officer-involved shooting, wants to share her side of the story. Ruthann LaCastro said she is facing a host of emotions, after her calls for help, led to her husband 71-year-old Anthony LaCastro being shot when three state police officers responding to the emergency returned his fire.More >>
The Summit Township wife, whose husband is hospitalized and facing charges after an officer-involved shooting, wants to share her side of the story. Ruthann LaCastro said she is facing a host of emotions, after her calls for help, led to her husband 71-year-old Anthony LaCastro being shot when three state police officers responding to the emergency returned his fire.More >>
Police were called to a home along East 32nd street near Brandes. It was for a report of a 53-year old man who had been stabbed multiple times in the face during a fight with his stepson.More >>
Police were called to a home along East 32nd street near Brandes. It was for a report of a 53-year old man who had been stabbed multiple times in the face during a fight with his stepson.More >>
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East 6th street and the Bayfront Connector.More >>
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East 6th street and the Bayfront Connector.More >>
Investigators said Page, 27, shot and killed Marcell Flemings, 26, outside the Shell at East 6th and Parade on Jan. 15, 2017.More >>
Investigators said Page, 27, shot and killed Marcell Flemings, 26, outside the Shell at East 6th and Parade on Jan. 15, 2017.More >>