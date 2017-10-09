Boy Shows Solidarity with Puerto Rico

It's another football Sunday for the Blessed Sacrament Bulldogs as they take on the Grandview Bees at Gus Anderson Field at McDowell High School, but for the Bulldogs' Michael Cosme, this is more than just a game.

Hurricane Maria made its landfall in Puerto Rico Sept. 20, 2017. At category 5, it is the strongest hurricane to hit the island since 1928, leaving a country in devastation.

Michael was born there. At the age of one, his mother, Yarimar Cosme brought him to the United States.

The Cosme's still have family on the island, and upon seeing the damage on TV, they were shocked.

"My family that's all in Puerto Rico, going through that, it hurts," said Yarimar Cosme.

"It was so hard, and I see my Mom crying all the time, and it made me sad," said Michael.

As the Bulldogs took on St. Lukes Sept. 30th, Micheal prompted a question to his coach. The soft-voiced, well-spoken wide receiver wanted to show support, and raise awareness, he, wanted to run the ball.

"Normally, this kid never comes and asks me to get the ball," said Jovan Crosby, who is Michael's coach. "For some reason, he says, 'Hey coach, I gotta get the ball. Please give me the ball.' I said, 'Why? You never ask for it,' and he says, 'I gotta do it for my family in Puerto Rico.' I said, 'You know what, next play, I got you.'"

Crosby fulfilled his promise. On the next play, the quarterback hands the ball off to his normal running back, the back cuts to his right, and running right towards him is an anxious Michael Cosme.

The running back tosses the ball into Michael's arms before he runs back the way the play came.

A series of good blocks left Michael a wide open gap ahead as he continued running to his left.

As he gained speed to the outside, it became clear. Nobody, was going to stop him.

"As he's running the ball, I'm like, he's gonna really score," said coach Crosby.

He scored on his first and only run of the game.

“So once he crossed the line, I was like, 'You know what, mission accomplished,'” said coach Crosby. “It brings awareness.”

The touchdown was a moment of celebration, but one that left Michael a momentto reflect.

“I mean, it's really sad, I don't know what to say right now,” said Michael. “I'm just really glad I did it."

For Yarimar Cosme and her husband, Christian, they had no idea Michael was going to ask to run.

When coach Crosby approached her after the game, he had no idea what had happened in their native country.

Yarimar told him of the devastation the country, and their family in the country had suffered at the hands of Hurricane Maria.

“It hurt,” said Coach Crosby “It hurt me just to see that they were going through it, and then it made me proud, to say that I was a part of a tribute, it was beautiful.”

The moment clearly meant more than just sixty yards and six points, it was lesson to us all about looking out for the community.

“[Michael] had seen a lot of people in the community putting goods together to send back home,” said Yarimar, who at this point was choking up with a slight tear down her face. “So my kid feels like he wants to do something for the family too.”

“[We need to] give food to them and that stuff, they need it,” said Michael. “It’s a really hard time down there, they don’t have any homes or anything.”

At 11 years old, Michael Cosme took a stand for his family and his country.

“Maybe people think they [kids] don’t know, but they know everything around them,” said Yarimar. “They should learn that the little kids think of their olders. We like adults, we can do it too, and help.”

For the Cosme’s, they will continue to try and raise funds for the country. They plan to continue with food drives, some of which, have already provided food to the area, anything they can do to show support.

Yarimar says she has been impressed by the Erie community’s support, but encourages people to continue donating and to not forget the island of Puerto Rico.

It will take Puerto Rico awhile to get back to full strength. ut through the act of one eleven year old, for one moment, hope shined through.