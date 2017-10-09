Erie Insurance President, CEO Honored by Giuseppe Mazzini Civic Association

The Giuseppe Mazzini Civic Association sponsored its 44th annual Columbus Day Celebration at the Bayfront Convention Center Sunday.

It honors a person of Italian-American descent each year for his or her accomplishments in the community.

Tim NeCastro, president and CEO of Erie Insurance, earn the honor this year.

NeCastro, who was born and raised in Erie and educated at Gannon University, rose to the top at the Fortune 500 company after 20 years in various posts.

Prior to that, he served as finance director at Plastek and a senior manager at Ernst and Young.

NeCastro supports many non-profits, including St. Paul Parish and the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network.

