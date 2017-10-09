Bands, Musicians Honored at Rock Erie Music Awards

Musicians from around the Erie area gathered at Brew Brothers at Presque Isle Downs and Casino Sunday for the Rock Erie Music Awards (REMA).

The annual ceremony recognizes various artists for their work.

The evening featured live performances, plus numerous awards.

Longtime music writer Dave "Dr. Rock" Richards said it highlights Erie's impressive music scene and maybe even inspires some other talented musicians.

"The big part about it is the music scene in Erie, this rewards it, but also by celebrating and honoring all the people, I think furthers it by keeping it going," said Dr. Rock. "It's a way for everybody to pat yourself on the back a little bit and maybe inspire other people to get out there, pick up an instrument and say I want to do that. I want to play, too."

