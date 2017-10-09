Heatron: Giving You the Business

Heatron began as part of Erie Ceramic Arts in the late 1970's, taking on its current name in 2002, with new owners from Sweden buying the business just last year.

Heatron has facilities in Kansas and Erie, making heating and lighting components used in a wide variety of industries.

The 60 employees in the local facility make millions of components every year.

Heatron Vice President Bob Martter said, "Normally the customer needs a heating or lighting solution. Our team of engineers will work with them to develop a solution, using our capabilities and fit it into their package."

Every part is custom made.

Engineering Manager Jim Connell said, "Everything we do here is custom designed to meet customer requirements. It is made to order. Nothing is straight out of a book."

The company sells its parts around the globe.

Martter said, "Our customers are worldwide, mostly in the United States, but we do ship products overseas to various locations in Asia. We have a customer in Singapore. We have customers in Europe."

The company feels a key to its success is the focus on quality.

Customer Care Representative Denise Broadhead said, "We have quality processes in place that assure that everything that goes out the door is exactly to the customer's specifications."

The company has been growing steadily in recent years.

And owners expect that growth will continue.