Dianne Feinstein running for reelection next year

Manu Raju, CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent -

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is running for re-election next year, a spokesperson for the California Democrat told CNN on Monday.

The announcement was first tweeted by an unverified Twitter account affiliated with Feinstin.

"I am running for reelection to the Senate. Lots more to do: ending gun violence, combating climate change, access to healthcare. I'm all in!" the tweet said, a statement Feinstein's spokesperson confirmed as accurate.

Feinstein has been in her seat since 1992. At 84, Feinstein is the oldest senator currently serving in the chamber. She is the top Democrat on the Senate judiciary committee.




