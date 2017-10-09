Millcreek Man Pleads Guilty in Indecent Assault Cases

A Millcreek man pleads guilty to two indecent assault cases.

Monday morning, Roger Wilson plead guilty to charges including indecent assault, and aggravated indecent assault of a minor under 16-years-old.

Back in September of 2016, Wilson sexually assaulted a 15-year old girl while she was sleeping at his home.

He also plead guilty to exposing himself to two young girls, as they waited for their schools bus outside of his home.

In that case, he plead guilty to indecent exposure and corruption of minors, he stood naked, exposing himself through a window of his home in the 2300 block of Midland drive, to an 11 and 12 year old girl.

He faces between 15 and 44 years in state prison when he's sentenced in January.