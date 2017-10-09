Duo Charged After Meth Bust at Summit Township Motel

Two people are facing charges, stemming from a meth bust at a Summit township motel.

Jason Klinger, 48, and Tammy Spencer, 40, are in prison facing eight charges including operating a meth lab and risking a catastrophe.

They're both in the Erie county prison under a $75,000 bond.



The charges come after a raid inside a room at the Motel 6 on Schultz Road, Friday afternoon, around 1:00 p.m.

Troopers with the State Police Clandestine Lab Response Team collected evidence used in the process of making methamphetamine.

State Police won't say how they were lead to undercover the meth lab, or what they recovered from the motel room.

The duo are scheduled for court next week.