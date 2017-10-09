Erie Playhouse Renovations in Final Stage - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Playhouse Renovations in Final Stage

Erie Playhouse

Crews are now in the final stage of a $1.8 million renovation project at the Erie Playhouse.

The work began in late August.

It includes a new orchestra pit and green room, new restrooms, a new heating and air conditioning system plus major lighting and sound upgrades.

The work forced the Erie Playhouse to push back the opening of the season's first production, "Mamma Mia", to October 26th.

But managers say the work will be done in plenty of time for the show to go on.

Erie Playhouse Executive Director Kate Neubert-Lechner said, "We plan on having all the big dust creating work done by this Friday. We have our big cleaning with all the Playhouse volunteers to help clean up. We will have the orchestra starting in the pit on Sunday."

The project is being paid for with donations.

