Local Universities Collaborate to Help New Businesses

Erie County's four universities today unveiled a plan to work together to help new business start ups.

The program expands an innovation lab that opened about a year ago at Penn State Behrend.

Students have already helped about 50 projects with free services ranging from engineering design to 3-D printing.

Now, with $400,000 in grants the program will expand to include Gannon, Mercyhurst and Edinboro Universities.

Steve Mauro of Gannon University said, "It leverages the greatest strength of each institution. The point is to do that in a way where we can take the assets of each institution and then rapidly develop business acceleration in the area."

Tony Peyronel of Edinboro University said, "The collaboration between the universities is significant and the willingness to put together the resources to benefit business start ups is going to be of immense help."

Under the plan, Penn State Behrend will continue to focus on product design.

Gannon's lab will work on business development.

Mercyhurst will focus on business intelligence.

And Edinboro will offer marketing and public relations advice.