Airbnb Rentals in Erie's Glenwood Neighborhood Causing Controversy

A zoning controversy is brewing in the Glenwood neighborhood, over a couple of homes that are listed and rented out on Airbnb.

Residents of the Glenwood Association are against that use, and they'll take their fight to the city zoning hearing board on Tuesday.

The house at 4706 Upland Drive started it all.

It's been listed through the short term rentals of Airbnb since the summer of 2016, and rented about 50 times.

Diagonally across the street, at 4711 upland, a family that moved out and is trying to sell also signed on with Airbnb.

Neighbors think it's turning homes into hotels, and say that violates the R-1 single family residential zoning of the neighborhood.

Neighbors like Pamela McCormick are also concerned about safety, "As an Erie native, I've always know my neighbors, trusted my neighbors and now having two neighborhood houses being rental properties, I don't know my neighbors anymore, I don't know the cars going in and out, I don't know who to trust, it's a very unsettling feeling," said McCormick.

Tom Sebald lives in the neighborhood and filed the zoning appeal on behalf of the Glenwood Association.

He says "transient occupancy," a stay of less than 30 days, is not allowed.

He will speak at a zoning hearing board meeting at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, at Erie city hall.