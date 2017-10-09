Ruth Thompson Returns to Work as She Copes With The Trauma of the Las Vegas Attacks

Ruth Thompson, who lived through the trauma of the Las Vegas concert shooting attack is trying to get the images of that night out of her head and move on. she returned to both of her jobs today.

At the family business, Rosebud Flower shop, she tries to keep a quiet office. But Ruth's friends, even fellow florists are stopping by to give her a hug and to check in on her.

At her non profit, the ANNA Shelter, there are over 100 cats and 60 plus dogs to look after, it's definitely a place to keep busy. But the sound of barking dogs and getting back into the routine of work can't erase the images in her head. "I heard kids screaming, like excited happy screaming, but for a second my heart stopped," Ruth said. She added, "Sirens flew by here and it was like...it's deafening you know, you just hear all those sounds again and I think that's probably what I'm struggling with most, just trying to block the images, trying to stop hearing it, but again I feel even stupid talking about it because I'm here, I'm OK you know."

With all the patriotism at the concert, as she huddled on the ground, Ruth was convinced the shooter was someone who hated America. Now she doesn't care to know his motive. "I try not to watch too much on TV, 'cause I don't necessarily even know that a motive would matter to me at this point, you know why he did it, I don't care, the fact that he did it, is what I struggle with more than anything ."