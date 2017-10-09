Suspect Charged in Stabbing Death, Abuse of Corpse Back in Court

The case against an Erie man charged with fatally stabbing another man and setting his body of fire, is now moving forward.

The suspect, 36-year-old John Poole, will now head to trial on less charges.

On Monday, both prosecutors and Poole's lawyer Gene Placidi spent most of the day at the Erie County Courthouse, watching a videotaped interview between Poole and detectives.

Poole is facing more than a dozen charges, including criminal homicide, arson and abuse of a corpse.

Police say he stabbed 42-year-old Robert McCarthy to death at the victim's East 9th Street apartment in February.

Poole is also accused of burning McCarthy's body to cover up the crime.

During his pre-trial hearing today, prosecutors said that Poole went to police to give them information on a different homicide case.

However, detectives questioned him about McCarthy's death.

On Monday, parts of the 15 hour interview were played in court.

During their questioning, the detectives let Poole know that he wasn't under arrest and that he hadn't yet been charged.

The interview came to an end, after Poole said that he needed a lawyer.

Placidi says that police may have violated his rights, due to the length of time that they kept him in for questioning.

"The law has changed dramatically over the last several years regarding this,” said Placidi. “It used to be a rule, as the judge indicated, that anything over six hours was considered excessive and suppressed. That's no longer the law. So the circumstances now, based on several factors, we're going to brief those issues, and that's what the court is going to consider."

Placidi is also challenging the arson charges, as well as seven reckless endangerment charges that were filed against Poole.

President Judge John Trucilla dropped five of those reckless endangerment charges, and will now take a couple of days to make a final ruling.

Poole was scheduled to go to trial on November 6, but his trial has been pushed back.