Millcreek Police Investigating Criminal Mischief After Tires Slashed In Neighborhood

Millcreek Police are asking for your help in trying to find who is behind the slashing of several car tires. This is after reports in the area of Mill Street and Ruth Avenue. Police say tires were damaged in the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday. Tires on numerous vehicles were found cut-up. Other items that led to criminal mischief were also found in that area. there are no suspects right now, but police ask that anyone with information is asked to call the department at 814-833-7777.