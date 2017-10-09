Nighttime Maintenance Work Scheduled for I-90/I-79 Interchange, - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Nighttime Maintenance Work Scheduled for I-90/I-79 Interchange, Peach Street

Posted: Updated:

Drivers who use the Interstate 90/Interstate 79 interchange and part of Peach Street in Erie County will see nighttime maintenance work this week.

Nighttime work zones will be set up as PennDOT workers patch sections of the I-90 and I-79 interchange Tuesday night through Thursday night from midnight to 8 a.m.

Road crack sealing work will be done on Peach Street in Summit Township Friday night.

PennDOT is asking drivers to slow down in the work zones and watch out for changing conditions.

