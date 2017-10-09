Jamestown Flooding Leads to Small Fire at Police Department

Rain over the weekend has caused more flooding problems for the Jamestown Police Department.

Just about a month ago, parts of the police department were forced to operate in different offices in their building due to damages caused by flooding.

Now, those damages have increased after more rain water flooded the police department in City Hall.

Erie News Now's, Ryan Hetrick spoke to Sam Salem, Battalion Chief of the Jamestown Fire Department about other flood related issues, the police have been facing; including a fire in their building.

He says, the fire was a small fire that was most likely caused by materials used to repair earlier flood damages.

Fire crews were able to put it out quickly.

In the mean time, Jamestown police are asking that you be patient with them while they get their facilities back up and running in better conditions. They ask, if you have an emergency, to call 911. Anyone who needs to contact Jamestown police for "non-emergency" matters can call its dispatch center in Mayville at 716-661-7090.