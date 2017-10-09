Panelists Discuss Opioid Epidemic: Can We Fix This?

"My son started using when he was very young, and I never even knew it," said Chuck Klenk. Klenk is the Deputy Sheriff for Erie County and the father of a recovering addict.

Klenk, with his son, Jeffrey beside him, spoke at a panel Monday night on the opioid epidemic in Erie County organized by the Erie Times News and Mercyhurst University. The topics discussed were the treatment, the criminal justice and how to recognize the signs.

"The lying, the stealing, the moodiness, my son wasn't violent, but a lot of people get violent," explained Klenk.

Eventually, they kicked him out, he was arrested, and spent a few years in and out of prison before getting clean. Many of the panelists, including Jeffrey discussed, the addict has to want to get clean.

"The only thing on their mind is the one thing, the drug. They don't care about anything else, anyone else, just getting the drugs," said Chuck Klenk.

The question remains, can we kick this? District Attorney Jack Daneri said many initiatives are being done by law enforcement to help. One of the more recent ones is treating each overdose as a crime scene.

"We can perhaps order up drugs from the individual and try to get them delivering the same drug that they delivered to the individual who is now deceased," explained Daneri.

The goal, to arrest the individual for drug delivery resulting in death. The evidence from the crime scene can then be used to prosecute the dealer.

As for the addicts, Daneri said revival is necessary, and then recovery is key.

"It's not one shot of Narcan, they'll wake up and say 'yeah, I probably should have not done that, never do that again.' The nature of addiction is you keep on doing the same thing over and over even though you know you shouldn't be," said Daneri.

As Jennifer Esper of Esper Treatment Center said during the panel, "treatment is a journey, you've got to work hard at it."

Seven years later, Chuck Klenk and his wife still worry about their son, but just like any parent would.

"I always worry about him, but not as much as I did when he first got out of prison. But he's my son," said Klenk.