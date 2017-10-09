Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative Encourages Students' Success

Student success, was the focus during a lecture at the Blastoff Library.

Keynote Speaker, Gary Schoenberg is the founder of the Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative.

He says, students lose their engagement in learning throughout the high school years.

It causes many students to feel discouraged about their future and disconnected from academic endeavors; however, he says, students who are exposed to these experiences find meaning and purpose in their education.

He's currently working with the Erie School District, to help change student attitudes.

Schoenberg is also the co-author of the book, "Who Owns the Ice House - Eight Life Lessons from an Unlikely Entrepreneur."