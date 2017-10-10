Record Number Participate in Annual Rosary March

About 500 people including the Bishop of the Diocese of Erie joined in the annual Rosary March Sunday.

They marked the 100th anniversary of what they call a miraculous vision.

Participants walked several blocks from St. Peter Cathedral on Sassafras Street down State Street and back around before gathering inside the church for a special procession from the bishop.

The march reinforced two main messages: reading the rosary and praying for peace

John Walsh helped organize the march. He said the message of peace is important now more than ever before.

"Because of the condition of the world," said Walsh. "Just look around. Watch the headlines. There's problems everywhere and conflicts and uprisings. We need peace. We just got to pray for peace."

The attendance set a record, Walsh said.

