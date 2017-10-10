Pumpkins, Gourds Doing Well Despite Warmer Weather

Inside, about 25 players and coaches were getting soccer practice underway.More >>
The declaration is the first-of-its-kind for a public health emergency in Pennsylvania.More >>
A man faces a dozen charges in an animal cruelty case in the City of Erie.More >>
After five years of planning, work is finally set to start on a major revitalization project in Conneaut Lake. The $3.4 million project will be paid for through grants and private donations, without the need for a tax increase.More >>
Erie police think two weekend armed robberies along Parade street, may be connected.More >>
The Edinboro man charged with crashing his vehicle into the car of an off-duty Erie police officer who had just been involved in a fatal DUI crash, learns his sentence in court.More >>
A porch collapsed from the heavy snow and ice at the Reserve at Millcreek Apartments Wednesday night, formerly known as Granada Apartments.More >>
For the second year in a row, surgeons, nurses, therapists, among others will be spending a week in Mexico to provide help to over 130 patients.More >>
