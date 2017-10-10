Pumpkins, Gourds Doing Well Despite Warmer Weather

Despite the warm weather, crops like pumpkins and gourds are doing well.

Jerry Port, of Port Farms in Waterford, said he has experienced a good growing season.

"We have some beautiful pumpkins left, gourds and squash," said Port. "We have a pretty good selection of everything we've grown here on the farm."

The warm weather, however, has changed some operations at the farm this season.

"People aren't used to coming out to a pumpkin farm when it's 85," said Port. "We've added some shade at the farm for people and actually some frozen treats. We put some ice cream out, which normally we don't have to worry about here at the pumpkin farm. I don't know if it'll go next year, but this year, 85 and ice cream go pretty well."

The farm offers season offers seasonal activities like a corn maze and even an air cannon that blasts apples up to 400 yards away.

Port Farms is open through Oct. 31.

