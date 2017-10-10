Gas Prices Drop Over Past Two Weeks

Gas prices have dropped over the last two weeks.

The average price of regular gas has dropped more than 6 cents per gallon, according to the Lundberg Survey.

On average, the price of gas is about $2.55 per gallon. Many Erie area gas stations are selling it fo $2.75.

In August and September, gas prices spiked when some refineries had to temporarily shut down due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Experts say prices at the pump will most likely continue to drop unless oil prices increase.

Refineries can now make winter blend gasoline, which costs less to produce and is also keeping prices down.

