Man Arrested for Assault in Chautauqua County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Arrested for Assault in Chautauqua County

Posted: Updated:

Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man for an alleged assault Sunday morning in Chautauqua County.

Cory Raynor, 26, of Ashville, was charged with assault.

They were called to a residence on Route 394 in North Harmony for the incident around 5:43 a.m.

The woman told the deputies Raynor hit her in the head and face multiple times, which caused physical injury.

Raynor was arraigned and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail on $2,500 cash bond or $5,000 property.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com