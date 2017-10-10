Man Arrested for Assault in Chautauqua County

Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man for an alleged assault Sunday morning in Chautauqua County.

Cory Raynor, 26, of Ashville, was charged with assault.

They were called to a residence on Route 394 in North Harmony for the incident around 5:43 a.m.

The woman told the deputies Raynor hit her in the head and face multiple times, which caused physical injury.

Raynor was arraigned and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail on $2,500 cash bond or $5,000 property.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.