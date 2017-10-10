First Rabid Animal of 2017 Discovered in Chautauqua County

The first rabid animal of 2017 has been confirmed in Chautauqua County.

The Department of Health & Human Services received word of the case Monday.

The stray/feral pet cat attacked two Stockton residents Oct. 5.

Rabies can be fatal when exposure is missed and untreated. Preventing rabies in pets is your first line of defense, the Department of Health & Human Services said.

New York State law requires all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies at 4 months of age.

The initial rabies vaccination is valid for one year and subsequent booster vaccinations are valid for three years, according to the Department of Health & Human Services.

If an unvaccinated pet or one that is overdue on its vaccination comes in contact with a rabid or suspected rabid animal, the pet must be euthanized or quarantined for six months. Vaccinated animals can simply be given booster vaccinations as long as they are given within five days of exposure.

The county will hold a free rabies clinic on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Town of Gerry Highway Garage on Route 60 across from the cemetery.

