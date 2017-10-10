Public Meeting Set for Community College - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Public Meeting Set for Community College

Plans for a new community college in Erie County will be in the spotlight at a meeting coming up Tuesday night.  A committee from the State Board of Education is set to host a public meeting on the subject.

The states trying to decide if a new community college makes sense for the region.  So tonight, theyll take public comments on Erie Countys governments application for that new school.

Back in June, county council agreed to be a sponsor of the proposed college, which means theyre responsible for millions of dollars in operating costs every year, if it goes through.

State officials say the vetting process on the local proposal could take up to a year.  Tonights meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Blasco Library.

