Public Meeting Set for Community College

Plans for a new community college in Erie County will be in the spotlight at a meeting coming up Tuesday night. A committee from the State Board of Education is set to host a public meeting on the subject.

The state’s trying to decide if a new community college makes sense for the region. So tonight, they’ll take public comments on Erie County’s government’s application for that new school.

Back in June, county council agreed to be a sponsor of the proposed college, which means they’re responsible for millions of dollars in operating costs every year, if it goes through.

State officials say the vetting process on the local proposal could take up to a year. Tonight’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Blasco Library.