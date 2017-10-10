Man Wanted for Role in Deadly 2015 Shooting Back in Erie County

A former Edinboro University student from Delaware, wanted for his role in drug deal turned deadly, is now back in Erie County to face charges.

22-year-old Andrew Baker is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, in connection to the March 2015 fatal shooting of 22-year-old O'Shea Imes.

According to police testimony, the shooting happened after Baker and Imes planned to rob 23-year-old Devin Stevenson of marijuana.

Investigators say Stevenson was trying to sell the men some $2,000 worth of marijuana, at an off-campus apartment on Meadville Street. They say Stevenson shot the pair when they refused to pay.

Imes died of complications from those gunshot wounds. Baker was shot in the shoulder.

Stevenson is now charged with criminal homicide, and is awaiting trial.

The charges of conspiracy to commit robbery against Baker were issued in July of 2017. Police brought him from his hometown in Delaware to Erie on Monday.

He now sits in the Erie County Prison with bond set at $250,000.