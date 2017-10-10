District Attorney Rules Trooper was Justified in Shooting Man in Titusville

The Crawford County District Attorney has ruled a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was justified in shooting a wanted suspect in the City of Titusville in August, he announced Tuesday.

District Attorney Francis Schultz said the two troopers acted in a "courageous and professional manner" when Timothy McGarvie, 30, of Centerville, posed a danger because of his criminal conduct and failure to obey commands to drop his firearm.

The decision follows a review of the entire incident report, which includes photographs and recorded witness statements, according to Schultz.

State Police troopers and City of Titusville Police officers were searching for and pursuing McGarvie Aug. 26.

McGarvie was wanted on felony warrants for stealing a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police. He was also a suspect in the theft of firearms from his father's home, Schultz said.

During the pursuit, McGarvie entered a residence in the 500 block of North 2nd Street in Titusville. He got in through an unlocked door, went to an upstairs bedroom and rummaged through clothing in an attempt to change his appearance, investigators said. The family who lived there was home at the time, but no one knew McGarvie. They include a mother and her five children - ages 22, 18, 13 and two ten years olds.

The mother confronted McGarvie and made him remove a sweatshirt he had put on while troopers converged on the residence, Shultz said. The mother opened the door for the troopers and told them McGarvie had gone upstairs, where her children also were, according to investigators.

When troopers got to the top of the stairs, McGarvie came out from one of the children's bedroom with a handgun, according to Shultz. A small boy was on the bed in the bedroom behind McGarvie. McGarvie pointed the handgun at his own head and refused to obey numerous commands to drop the handgun, investigators said. He then moved toward the troopers while moving the gun from his own head, Shultz said. A trooper immediately fired his own gun and hit McGarvie in the arm, according to investigators. The second trooper then physically removed the gun from McGarvie, who was subdued and taken into custody. None of the children were injured.

