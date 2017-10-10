Party Restaurant With Bowling, Arcade Games, Karaoke, Coming to - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Party Restaurant With Bowling, Arcade Games, Karaoke, Coming to Millcreek Mall

Posted: Updated:

Round One Entertainment, a company based in California, is planning to open a restaurant/entertainment business at the Millcreek Mall.  The business is similar to the popular franchise Dave & Busters, but without a big focus on alcohol.

Round One Entertainment will serve alcohol, but will focus on entertainment such as bowling, billiards, arcade games, karaoke, darts and ping pong, a kids play zone, food, and parties.

The company currently has 17 locations in 7 states in the United States.  Round One Entertainment originated in Japan in the 1980s. The Millcreek location will be above the Mad Mex Restaurant. It is scheduled to open in July or August of next year. It will be open from 10am to 2am, seven days a week.  It plans to employ 55 people.

Millcreek Supervisors today approved the transfer of a liquor license from the City of Erie to Millcreek that will be used by Round One Entertainment.

