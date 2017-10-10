Man Charged in Millcreek Standoff Faces Trial on Fewer Charges - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged in Millcreek Standoff Faces Trial on Fewer Charges

An Erie man accused of leading Millcreek Police on a 10-hour standoff is heading to trial on lesser charges. 

Christopher Kleiner, 29, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday at the Erie County Courthouse.

The District Attorney's Office lowered his charge of aggravated assault to simple assault and dropped four summary charges.

Millcreek Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop with Kleiner near West 12th and Linden Ave. Sept. 1.

Officers had an active warrant for his arrest, but when they went to serve it, Kleiner fled to a home in the 3600 block of West Lake Road. 

Police eventually arrested Kleiner following a 10-hour standoff with officers and SWAT members. 

Keiner also faces charges of resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and fleeing and eluding police.

