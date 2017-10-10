Teen Delivers "Totes of Hope" to Military Veterans at Erie's VA - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Teen Delivers "Totes of Hope" to Military Veterans at Erie's VA Hospital

A young woman from Bradford started a fundraiser for local veterans, and it was a huge success.

And on Tuesday, Ashton McGriff, the teen behind the effort, delivered Totes of Hope to military veterans at the VA Hospital in Erie.

She came up with the fundraising project this summer, and community support was big.

In just two months, she raised more than $2,000 worth of donations. She then created totes filled with personal items for vets in the hospital's Community Living Center.

Tuesday, she distributed Ashton's Totes of Hope, and also got to speak with many of the veterans, "I think it's interesting to me, I can't believe half the stuff they went through and it's a blessing that they did it for us," said McGriff.

The VA Hospital says they have hundreds of volunteers, and the veterans really enjoy visits like this from the youth in our community.

