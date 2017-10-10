State Police Searching for 16-Year-Old Runaway from Corry Area - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Searching for 16-Year-Old Runaway from Corry Area

UPDATE: The juvenile has been located in the City of Corry, according to State Police Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police in Corry are trying to locate a 16-year-old girl who left school last week and has not returned home.

Autumn Snyder, 16, is a 10th grader at Corry High School. She left the school around 1:35 p.m. Oct. 4. and has not returned home, troopers said.

She is described as 5'3" tall and approximately 100 pounds with brown/red hair which goes below the shoulders, brown eyes and braces.

Snyder was last seen Oct. 9 around 5 p.m.

She is believed to be a runaway, and there are no suspicious circumstances at this time, according to State Police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call State Police in Corry at 814-663-2043.

