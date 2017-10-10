"Miracle" Eagle Released After Surviving Lead Poisoning - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

"Miracle" Eagle Released After Surviving Lead Poisoning

It was a special day for workers and volunteers at Crawford County's Tamarack Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

A young male bald eagle, nursed back to health after suffering from lead poisoning. was released back into the wild.

The bird was carried in a crate to the release site, in the Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area near Hartstown.

The area has woods, open fields, and plenty of water, perfect habitat for eagles.

And the young bird looked healthy as he flew to freedom, bursting out of the crate and soaring above the site.

Of the six eagles treated for lead poisoning at Tamarack since late July, he is the only bird to survive, overcoming very high levels of lead in his bloodstream.

Tamarack Executive Director Carol Holmgren said, "For him to survive those levels is quite a thrill. We have never had an eagle with these high levels survive and be released."

In the past eight years, only two other eagles suffering from lead poisoning at Tamarack have survived and been released.

