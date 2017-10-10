Erie County Prison Guard Charged with Assault, Suspended

A guard at the Erie County Prison has been suspended without pay for assaulting an inmate, according to the Erie County Executive's office.

Corey Cornelius, 34, was charged Tuesday by summons with simple assault.

Cornelius is accused of kicking or attempting to kick the inmate, who was handcuffed and shackled on the floor, on May 10.

Two other prison workers were suspended without pay because the investigation revealed they did not follow policies and procedures, Erie County Director of Administration Gary Lee told Erie News Now.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office investigated the incident at the request of the warden and Erie County administrators after the prison conducted its own internal investigation.

Cornelius will appear in court Nov. 29 for his preliminary hearing.

