Zoning Board Approves Exception for Cell Phone Tower at Ainsworth Field

The Erie Zoning Hearing Board approved a special exception Tuesday for cell phone tower at an Erie baseball park.

Eco-Site will develop the tower. The carrier will be T-Mobile, but there will be room for other cellular providers.

The Erie School Board has already voted to allow the district to install the cell phone tower.

The district will replace a 100-foot light pole outside of Ainsworth Field with a 120-foot pole, which will then have a cell phone transmitter installed on top of it.

The lights will be reinstalled.

The transmitter is expected to generate about $1,600 per month for the district.

The district already has two transmitters on top of Emerson-Gridley Elementary School.

