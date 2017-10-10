Millcreek Police Department Phone Line Running - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Police Department Phone Line Running

Posted: Updated:
MILLCREEK, Pa. -

The phone lines are back up and running at the Millcreek Township Police Department.

An official statement released by Millcreek Police Wednesday morning states that the phone line service problem has been resolved, and all non-emergency calls can be made as normal.

On Tuesday, the department's was not able to receive calls to their (814) 833-7777 number. Residents were asked to dial 911 in the case of an emergency. 

