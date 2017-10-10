Millcreek Twp. School Board to amend language allowing for school resource officer hire

The Millcreek Township School Board has agreed to make changes that will allow them to hire an armed school resource officer.

The board during its Tuesday evening non-voting meeting agreed to change the language in the job title of its current security resource officer. Right now, that person is unarmed and not in uniform.

The district wants to hire an armed, uniformed police officer at McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate High School.

A certified school resource officer requires a higher level of training, according to Superintendent Bill Hall.

It's likely that officer would come from the Millcreek Twp. Police Department.

"We'd like to get someone over here as soon as possible," Hall said. "We've been talking and we're making progress, but it's new territory for both parties."

The Millcreek Twp. School Board is expected to vote on the hire at their next meeting.