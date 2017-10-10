State Board of Education Hears Public Thoughts on Erie County Community College

It's the next step in the process for the Erie County Community College.

Erie County residents sounding off with their support or concerns to a special committee from the Pennsylvania Board of Education.

The state is trying to decide if a community college makes sense for the region.

"If the application meets the criteria, our committee will decide yes it does, or no it doesn't, and then we'll make our recommendation to the full board of education," said Lee Williams, Chair of the Pennsylvania Board of Education Special Committee.

The plan was submitted in June by Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, outlining the need for a community college. The goal, to help Erie build a skilled work force, and provide an affordable post-secondary option.

"I think many of our citizens don't understand community colleges, because we've never had one. The thing is we have four great universities but the type of education they provide is often different, it is often not affordable for many people," said Dahlkemper.

The Rural Regional College is one of the plan's opponents, they argue they serve Erie County, and unless an Erie County Community College could offer something they don't, they don't see the need.

"It really challenges me to wonder why we need to have this duplication. Especially when Erie had really requested to be apart of the RRC footprint when we established the Rural Regional college a few years ago," said Joe Nairn, President of the Rural Regional College.

Others argue there are other universities and trade schools that can fit the need. Funding and enrollment were among the other concerns.

The special committee is using these comments from the hearing, to help with their decision.

"We want to make sure all of Pennsylvania's post-secondary students are well served," said Williams.