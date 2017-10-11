Zoning Board Delays Decision on Airbnb Appeal

The City of Erie Zoning Hearing Board delayed a decision on whether an Airbnb should be able to keep operating in the Glenwood after hearing more than two hours of testimony Tuesday.

Neighbors in the Glenwood Association filed the appeal in August over the short-term rentals at the home at 4706 Upland Drive.

The city's chief zoning officer ruled it is still a single-family dwelling and said that current zoning does not address the Airbnb question.

Neighbors disagreed. They testified the transient nature of the rentals has turned the home into a hotel, which is clearly not permitted in the R-1 zoning language.

"Even in her own testimony, the more she talked, the more it comes out it's absolutely being used as a hotel," said Tom Sebald, who believes Airbnb violates the zoning in Glenwood.

Homeowner Susan Morse said she still lives in the home some of the time, and renters are carefully screened.

"We're not looking to make any enemies in the neighborhood," said Morse. "We're looking to educate the community on Airbnb."

What the zoning board decides will set a precedent. It will issue a decision in the next 45 days.

