Erie Innovation District's First President Starts Job

The first president of Mercyhurst University's Erie Innovation District is officially on the job.

Karl Sanchack, who worked in the tech, aerospace and defense industries, came to Erie from a Virginia consulting firm that focused on innovation.

Sanchack was on hand Monday as Erie universities announced they will collaborate on a new Innovation Beehive Network on Penn State Behrend's campus.

He told Erie News Now his goals are to create economic development, sponsor innovation and entrepreneurship, encourage the startup community and become part of the energetic efforts already underway here.

"I'm looking to try and bring in some third-party talent and partners into the community," said Sanchack. "It will show that there's a real opportunity to become part of something that's vital, and Erie has the right kind of community, and it's got the right resources to make that happen. I absolutely believe that will happen."

Sanchack believes the energy and partners like Erie Insurance, Velocity Net and the universities are already here to build a base for research and job creation.

