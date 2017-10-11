Erie Police Trying to Identify Man, Woman in Liquor Store Thefts - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Trying to Identify Man, Woman in Liquor Store Thefts

Erie Police are asking for your help to identify a man and woman wanted for stealing from a liquor store.

Both are suspects in several retail thefts at the Wines and Spirits at 3702 Liberty Street, according to police.

Anyone who can identify either person in the surveillance photos is asked to call Officer Eicher at 814-870-1165.

