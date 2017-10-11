BET Hip Hop Awards 2017: The winners list

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 delivered plenty of buzzy moments, as always.

The show, which aired Tuesday night, featured rapper Eminem roasting President Donald Trump during his freestyle and Cardi B performing her No. 1 single "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)."

The night belonged to Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar, who each took home a few awards.

Here are the nominees and the winners:

Album of the Year

DJ Khaled, "Grateful"

Future, "Future"

J. Cole, "4 Your Eyez Only"

Jay Z, "4:44"

Kendrick Lamar, "Damn." - WINNER

Migos, "Culture"

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Future, "Mask Off"

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna ^and^ Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable"

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." - WINNER

Single of the Year

Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow" - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Future, "Mask Off"

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna ^and^ Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Aminé

Cardi B - WINNER

Kodak Black

Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna ^and^ Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts" - WINNER

French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable"

Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"

Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj, "Rake It Up"

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

Chance the Rapper

Drake

J. Cole

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom - WINNER

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers and Missy Elliott

Director X

Hype Williams

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled - WINNER

DJ Mustard

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled ^and^ Nasty Beatmakers

DJ Mustard

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin - WINNER

Mike Will Made-It

Pharrell Williams

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

DJ Khaled - WINNER

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

A$AP Rocky

Cardi B - WINNER

Future

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B - WINNER

Chance the Rapper

Diddy

DJ Khaled

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Best Mixtape

Cardi B, Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 2 - WINNER

Gucci Mane, Droptopwop

Juicy J, Gas Face

Playboi Carti, Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley, My Moment

Yo Gotti ^and^ Mike Will Made-It, Gotti Made-It

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Chance the Rapper, "I'm the One" (DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper ^and^ Lil Wayne)

Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles" (Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane)

Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee" (Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Nicki Minaj, "Rake It Up" (Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj) -- WINNER

Ty Dolla $ign, "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J feat. Wiz Khalifa ^and^ Ty Dolla $ign)

Wiz Khalifa, "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J feat. Wiz Khalifa ^and^ Ty Dolla $ign)

Impact Track

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Jay Z, "Story of O.J." - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Kendrick Lamar, "DNA."

Lecrae, "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Tyler, The Creator, "Who Dat Boy" Feat. A$AP Rocky