SafeNet Hosts "The Silent Secret" Conference

Health Care and Social Service professionals are gathering today, to discuss ways to help curb cases of domestic violence.

It's for the 16th annual Intimate Partner Violence conference at the Erie Maennerchor Club.

SafeNet is hosting the event, which is called "The Silent Secret."

The conference is an education event for medical professionals, law enforcement and even the public. Numerous guest speakers are on hand to help teach ways to spot cases of domestic abuse.

"What we are hoping to do is to make professionals aware of the need for intervention, because domestic violence is linked with so many chronic health problems. And as Dr. Filer said, they can literally take 20 years off your life if you're involved, and it's very, very common," said Linda Lyons King, CEO of SafeNet.

Dr. Wanda Filer is a speaker at the conference. She is the founder and President of the Strategic Health Institute in York, PA. She specializes in building awareness of health issues today, and the importance of screening for domestic violence.

SafeNet helps thousands of domestic violence victims annually in Erie County, by providing shelter, counseling, and legal advocacy.

