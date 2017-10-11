Millfair Road Project Taking Shape

Work on the $12.5 million dollar Millfair Road project is already taking shape. The first semicircle of the roundabout on Route 5 has already been paved and new concrete sidewalks have been poured.

On the south side of the road, crews have begun shaping the second semicircle for the other half of the roundabout. The south side roadwork is expected to be completed by this fall.

Currently, all the lanes of traffic on both Millfair Road and Route 5 are of flowing as normal and the traffic pattern will remain that way until at least 2018.

The center circle of the roundabout, which would change the traffic pattern for good isn't expected to be placed until the spring.

Another major part of this project is also taking shape. The construction of two bridges over the busy train tracks are already up in the air. The bridges have been shifted just slightly to the west of the current Millfair Road. When finished they will allow cars to go up and over both the CSX and the Norfolk Southern tracks that currently slow traffic down.

Turning lanes are also being installed at the intersections of Millfair Road and Route 20.

This entire project is expected to be completed by June 2018.