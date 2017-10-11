Man Taken into Custody After Reported Hostage Situation in North - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Taken into Custody After Reported Hostage Situation in North East

Posted: Updated:

A man has been arrested after police investigated a reported hostage situation in North East Borough Wednesday morning.

North East Police Department received the 911 call for a hostage situation on East Main Street near Orchard Beach Road and Loomis Street around 6:46 a.m.

Officers from the department, Pennsylvania State Police troopers and deputies from the Erie County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to the scene.

Initial reports said an armed man with a .22 caliber long gun and handgun was holding eight people hostage inside the residence. 

He reportedly left the residence and was on foot in the area.

A man taken into custody at the residence without incident at 7:30 a.m., but no victims were found inside the residence, according to North East Police.

There is no word on the suspect's identity or any charges as of early Wednesday afternoon.

North East School District was notified because it is located in the vicinity of the incident.

