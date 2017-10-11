REAL ID Enforcement Grace Period Granted for Pennsylvania - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

REAL ID Enforcement Grace Period Granted for Pennsylvania

Posted: Updated:

The Pennsylvania Department of Homeland Security has granted a REAL ID enforcement grace period for Pennsylvania through Jan. 22, 2018.

This means residents of the state will not face access issues at federal facilities through that date.

The grace period went into effect Wednesday.

REAL ID will not be enforced on commercial air travel until Jan. 22, 2018.

PennDOT has started work on implementing REAL ID. It plans to make REAL ID-complaint driver licenses and identification cards available in March 2019 upon the request of consumers.

You can learn more about REAL ID here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com