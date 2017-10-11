REAL ID Enforcement Grace Period Granted for Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Homeland Security has granted a REAL ID enforcement grace period for Pennsylvania through Jan. 22, 2018.

This means residents of the state will not face access issues at federal facilities through that date.

The grace period went into effect Wednesday.

REAL ID will not be enforced on commercial air travel until Jan. 22, 2018.

PennDOT has started work on implementing REAL ID. It plans to make REAL ID-complaint driver licenses and identification cards available in March 2019 upon the request of consumers.

You can learn more about REAL ID here.

