State Police Seize More Than $7 Million in Drugs Over Past Three Months

Troopers have seized $7,408,050 worth of heroin, cocaine, meth and other prohibited drugs in July, August and September 2017, Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday.

Nearly 44 pounds of the heroin and more than six pounds of fentanyl were confiscated. Both have a combined street value of $1,289,750.

92 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of meth with a value of $3.7 million were also removed from Pennsylvania communities.

State Police have removed more than $26.5 million in illegal drugs from the streets in the first nine months of 2017. They include 97 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

Here's the full list of drugs seized from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2017:

Cocaine - 92.26 lbs. - $1,674,000

- 92.26 lbs. - $1,674,000 Crack Cocaine - 4.21 lbs. - $191,000

- 4.21 lbs. - $191,000 Heroin - 43.61 lbs. - $1,187,000

- 43.61 lbs. - $1,187,000 Fentanyl - 6.42 lbs. - $102,750

- 6.42 lbs. - $102,750 LSD - 237 doses - $4,800

- 237 doses - $4,800 Marijuana THC Liquid - 3.14 pints - $21,000

- 3.14 pints - $21,000 Marijuana THC Solid - 7.10 lbs. - $35,500

- 7.10 lbs. - $35,500 Marijuana Plants - 1,851 plants - $305,000

- 1,851 plants - $305,000 Processed Marijuana - 407.61 lbs. - $1,225,000

- 407.61 lbs. - $1,225,000 Methamphetamines - 49.63 lbs. - $2,035,000

- 49.63 lbs. - $2,035,000 Other Narcotics - 71.50 lbs. - $165,000

- 71.50 lbs. - $165,000 Other Narcotics (Pills) - 18,407 pills - $461,000

- 18,407 pills - $461,000 Synthetic Marijuana & Stimulants - 1.10 lbs. - $1,000

