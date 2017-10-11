State Police Seize More Than $7 Million in Drugs Over Past Three - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Seize More Than $7 Million in Drugs Over Past Three Months

Troopers have seized $7,408,050 worth of heroin, cocaine, meth and other prohibited drugs in July, August and September 2017, Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday.

Nearly 44 pounds of the heroin and more than six pounds of fentanyl were confiscated. Both have a combined street value of $1,289,750.

92 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of meth with a value of $3.7 million were also removed from Pennsylvania communities.

State Police have removed more than $26.5 million in illegal drugs from the streets in the first nine months of 2017. They include 97 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

Here's the full list of drugs seized from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2017:

  • Cocaine - 92.26 lbs. - $1,674,000
  • Crack Cocaine - 4.21 lbs. - $191,000
  • Heroin - 43.61 lbs. - $1,187,000
  • Fentanyl - 6.42 lbs. - $102,750
  • LSD - 237 doses - $4,800
  • Marijuana THC Liquid - 3.14 pints - $21,000
  • Marijuana THC Solid - 7.10 lbs. - $35,500
  • Marijuana Plants - 1,851 plants - $305,000
  • Processed Marijuana - 407.61 lbs. - $1,225,000
  • Methamphetamines - 49.63 lbs. - $2,035,000
  • Other Narcotics - 71.50 lbs. - $165,000
  • Other Narcotics (Pills) - 18,407 pills - $461,000
  • Synthetic Marijuana & Stimulants - 1.10 lbs. - $1,000

