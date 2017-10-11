Two Taken to Hospital After Four Vehicle Crash in Millcreek - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Taken to Hospital After Four Vehicle Crash in Millcreek

Four vehicles suffered damage after a chain reaction crash in Millcreek Township Wednesday morning.

It was reported around 11:37 a.m. in the 2600 block of Zuck Road.

A silver Dodge Caliber traveling north on Zuck Road rear-ended a silver Volkswagen Passat, which was stopped at a red light on Zuck at West 26th Street, Millcreek Police said.

The impact caused the Volkawagen Passat to rear-end a red Chevrolet Silverado, roll over and hit a GMC van that was traveling south on Zuck, according to police.

The driver of the Dodge Caliber was taken to UPMC Hamot and is in critical condition. The driver of the Volkswagen Passat was transported to UPMC Hamot with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Patrolman Perkins at 814-833-7777.

