Wolf said Erie School funding remains intact, long term funding still uncertain

Governor Tom Wolf couldn't promise the long term funding for the Erie School District during his stop in Erie Wednesday, he said it is up to the state legislature. He added, the Erie School District will receive the original 14 million dollars already written into the budget.

"I'm going to do what I can to manage everything, and live up to the commitments back in June," said Governor Tom Wolf.

Senator Dan Laughlin updated the Erie School Board on the budget, he's pushing for the funding long-term. Without the funding, plans will be put on hold, and the structural deficit could rise to 19 million dollars by 2021.

"We want to sit down and put together a five-year plan, strategically of where we want to go and how we want to be, and it's kind of on right hold until we know if we're getting the money or not," said Frank Petrungar Jr., President of the Erie School Board.

"There really are very few options left for us. We spend less than 90% of the school districts in the state on a per-people basis, despite having some of the hardest challenges," said Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie School District.

Senator Laughlin told the Erie School Board the 14 million dollars for this school year is secure, but Polito said if they don't see the money come Spring, it will hurt them financially.

"This time of year we are receiving tax revenue so we're in a pretty good shape right now," explained Polito.

Meanwhile, renovations on Erie High School following the fire in May, could take longer than expected. Polito said, the district is currently getting the bids out for the work left in the classrooms. The work is expected to wrap up in March.