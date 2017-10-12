Dunkirk Man Charged After Marijuana Seized from Residence - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dunkirk Man Charged After Marijuana Seized from Residence

Hammad Zaidi Hammad Zaidi

A Dunkirk man has been arrested after investigators found marijuana inside a Pomfret residence.

Hammad Zaidi, 46, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Dunkirk Police Department and the United States DEA served a search warrant at 3699 East Main Road around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Zaidi was located inside the residence when they arrived, investigators said.

Officers located and seized approximately 138 ounces of marijuana, a quantity of concentrated cannabis, electronic scales, a vacuum sealer, packaging materials and cash during the search, according the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Zaidi was arraigned and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

He is expected to face additional charges after the items seized have been analyzed, the Sheriff's Office said.

