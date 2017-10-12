Dinner Reception Hosted for Athena Award Recipients

A dinner reception was held Wednesday evening at the Porreco College for women in our community.

The reception dinner comes ahead of Thursday's annual Athena Awards luncheon.

Award recipients are recognized for their dedication to various volunteer opportunities in the Erie community.

This year's class features the first-ever female high school student to be recognized.

Erie High School student Ashley Spencer said the award is an honor and has advice for students who want to take the same journey she did.

"I would say to just get out of your comfort zone," said Spencer. "Even if you're scared, it's worth it in the end."

Spencer and the other recipients will be honored tomorrow at the Ambassador Conference Center.

