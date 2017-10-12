Pennsylvania Governor Endorses Erie Mayoral Candidate Joe Schember

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf endorsed Joe Schember for Erie mayor during a fundraiser at the Bayfront Sheraton Hotel Wednesday evening.

Wolf said he supports Schember's pro-growth initiative and believes the candidate is the right man for the job.

Wolf and Schember have similar backgrounds. Both had decades of private sector experience before entering politics.

Schember said he is grateful for the governor's support.

"It's really wonderful," said Schember. "He's a great man. I have a lot of respect for him. He's done a lot of good for this state. If elected, I look forward to working with him in the future in helping to transform Erie into the wonderful community we have the opportunity for it to be."

